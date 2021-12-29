Akhilesh Yadav in unnao: ‘BJP got its own man’s home raided’

Dismissing allegations that Kanpur-based businessman Peeysuh Jain, whose house was raided by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) last week, was associated with his party, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the perfume trader had links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the ruling party had its own man’s home raided after confusing his name with SP MLC Pushpraj Jain.

He was talking to reporters during a press conference in Unnao at the launch of ninth phase of his party’s ‘Vijay Yatra’. When asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s allegations about SP opposing demonetisation because it wanted to hide black money and the raids at the Kanpur trader’s home, Akhilesh said, “There can’t be a bigger liar than the CM. If someone who is a yogi lies while wearing saffron clothes, then how will anyone believe him? The CM’s claim that the money recovered in Kanpur is associated with the SP and that the businessman launched a perfume (for SP) is a lie. Also, whose responsibility was the recovered money… how did it come? Did it come in airplanes or trains? They have their government everywhere. Then who is responsible? This proves that the noteban was a failure.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister clarified that his party’s MLC Pushpraj Jain had launched a perfume for SP. “They advertised through the media that the businessman whose home was raided belonged to SP. By afternoon, journalists who are aware understood that the businessman had nothing to do with the SP. They (BJP leaders) also kept changing their statements. In the morning, the headlines were that the home of a businessman who launched an ‘itra’ for SP was raided. The BJP got the raid conducted at the wrong place and at the home of its own person. You should get his (Peeyush Jain’s) call details and you will find names of BJP’s people. They wanted to raid the home of Pushpraj Jain, but by mistake raided Piyush Jain’s. It seemed like a mistake of Digital India,” added Akhilesh.

In November, the SP had launched the ‘Samajwadi perfume’ with the aim of spreading the ‘smell of socialism’. The perfume was a mix of 22 fragrances and was prepared in Kannauj by SP MLC Pushpraj Jain ‘Pampi’.

The DGGI launched searches at the properties linked to the Kanpur-based trader last Wednesday and claimed to have recovered Rs 177.45 crore unaccounted cash. Acting on a tip-off, DGGI officials of Ahmedabad unit reached Kanpur and began searches at the factory of Trimurti Fragrance Pvt Ltd, which manufactures Shikhar Pan Masala and other tobacco products, and the office and godowns of Ganpati Road Carriers.

The raids have triggered a war of words between the SP and the BJP at a time when both parties are eyeing the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Referring to the visit of a delegation of Election Commission officials to Lucknow to take stock of the situation, he said, “I hope the polls are on time. Whatever the EC says or the rules it frames, the SP will follow them.”

The SP chief also lashed out at the state government over its management of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We saw how bodies were floating in the Ganga during the pandemic when the government should have been helping the people. Does the government have any answers? The CM, who instead of saving lives, took decisions that were fatal.”

“The BJP and the CM lied that no one died due to oxygen shortage in Uttar Pradesh. If this government continues, then many lives will be lost. If you see the condition of government hospitals, then you will see how the government has failed to make any arrangements.”