Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he would not only offer prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the coming weeks but will also visit Vrindavan in Mathura.

A party leader had recently announced that Yadav would be visiting the Ayodhya temple on December 12.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh said the party’s PDA slogan was also “Pehle Darshan, Phir Ashirwad” (First Darshan, Then Blessings).

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Reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath‘s statement that the upcoming election would be 80 percent versus 20 percent, hinting at an electoral fight between the majority and minority communities in thee state, the former CM said, “The upcoming election is between 95 percent and 5 percent. The 95 percent are a harassed and exploited lot while 5 percent are the oppressors backed by the BJP government.”