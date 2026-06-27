As Ram Temple donation row rages, Akhilesh promises to turn Ayodhya into exemplary ‘Siyaram-Dham’

Akhilesh’s promise on Ayodhya comes a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned the SP and its INDIA bloc ally Congress not to “test the patience of Ram bhakts.” (File Photos)

Amid the controversy over alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday promised to develop Ayodhya into a peerless and exemplary religious city — ‘Siyaram-Dham’ — if his party comes to power.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “With devotion and integrity, we take this pledge that by forming a new government, we will develop ‘Ayodhya’ into a peerless and exemplary religious city, where devotees from across the world will experience the unparalleled essence of true spirituality.” SP is the principal Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due early next year.