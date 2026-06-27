As Ram Temple donation row rages, Akhilesh promises to turn Ayodhya into exemplary ‘Siyaram-Dham’

Amid the controversy over alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday promised to develop Ayodhya into a peerless and exemplary religious city — ‘Siyaram-Dham’ — if his party comes to power.
In a post on X, Yadav said, “With devotion and integrity, we take this pledge that by forming a new government, we will develop ‘Ayodhya’ into a peerless and exemplary religious city, where devotees from across the world will experience the unparalleled essence of true spirituality.” SP is the principal Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due early next year.
“With the blessings of the lord, we will restore and flourish ‘sanatan maan’ of Ayodhya as ‘Siyaram Dham’— with faith and devotion, unwavering belief, and genuine sentiment. Through this, we shall also reestablish the traditional pride and rights of the residents of Ayodhya.”
हम धर्मनिष्ठता और सत्यनिष्ठता के साथ ये संकल्प लेते हैं कि नई सरकार बनाकर ‘अयोध्या’ को एक ऐसी अनुपम-अनुकरणीय धार्मिक नगरी के रूप में विकसित करेंगे, जहाँ विश्व भर से आए श्रद्धालु सच्ची आध्यात्मिकता की अद्वितीय अनुभूति करेंगे।
प्रभु के आशीर्वाद के साथ, हम अयोध्या के सनातन मान को…
Akhilesh’s promise on Ayodhya comes a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned the SP and its INDIA bloc ally Congress not to “test the patience of Ram bhakts” by raising questions on the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.
Addressing a public gathering in Deoria on Friday, Adityanath said, “Those who are trying to make allegations today do not have good intentions. These are the same people who had questioned the very existence of Shri Ram.” They kept fighting the case in the courts and fielded an army of lawyers. They stood against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the construction of the Ram Temple, the CM said.
“The other side (SP) consists of those who ordered firing on people who chanted the name of Shri Ram. Today, those very people say that faith is being tampered with. They will teach us about faith? They used to incite riots during Ram Navami, banned Shri Krishna Janmotsav, did not allow Kanwar Yatra, instigated riots during Durga Puja. Everyone remembers the Lar riot. And now these people say that faith is being tampered with,” Adityanath said.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More