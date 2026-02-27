‘Moral death sentence for BJP’: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh after Kejriwal’s discharge in Delhi excise policy case

As a Delhi trial court Friday discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the CBI’s alleged liquor policy corruption case, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav called the court ruling a “moral death sentence” for the ruling-BJP.
Accusing the BJP of betraying the people of Delhi, Yadav in a statement said that today, in Delhi, both truth and justice stand with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
“No accusation can ever be so grand that it shades the truth. Today, every honest soul will breathe a sigh of hopeful relief, while BJP supporters must be in deep shame. The BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi,” Yadav also wrote in a post on X in Hindi.
He also said a decent person could not even imagine how far “those duplicitous people”, who commit the “grievous sin” of leveling false allegations even against ‘Shankaracharya’, might go to defame any government, party, or individual.
Yadav said that BJP has no face left to show anyone today. “For the BJP, this news is nothing short of a moral death sentence,” he said.
Yadav and other senior leaders of the SP had campaigned in support of the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections last year. Yadav had himself participated in a roadshow with AAP chief Kejriwal.
Several key constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc — including SP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) — had extended their support to AAP during the Delhi elections.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More