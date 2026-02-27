‘Moral death sentence for BJP’: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh after Kejriwal’s discharge in Delhi excise policy case

Akhilesh Yadav in a statement said that today, in Delhi, both truth and justice stand with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

As a Delhi trial court Friday discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the CBI’s alleged liquor policy corruption case, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav called the court ruling a “moral death sentence” for the ruling-BJP.

Accusing the BJP of betraying the people of Delhi, Yadav in a statement said that today, in Delhi, both truth and justice stand with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“No accusation can ever be so grand that it shades the truth. Today, every honest soul will breathe a sigh of hopeful relief, while BJP supporters must be in deep shame. The BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi,” Yadav also wrote in a post on X in Hindi.