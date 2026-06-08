Akhilesh Yadav alleges Ram Temple donation funds missing, trust refutes charges

Responding to the allegations, general secretary of the temple trust, Champat Rai said the trust undergoes periodic internal audits and that no noteworthy discrepancy had been detected so far.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday demanded judicial intervention into reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have gone missing, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust rejected the allegations saying routine audits found no significant irregularities.

In a post on social media platform X, Akhilesh described the reports as a matter of grave concern for the devotees across the world, terming the situation as “extremely shameful” for the temple trust. He wrote in Hindi that it was deeply concerning that crores of rupees from the temple donations were reportedly found missing.