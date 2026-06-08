Akhilesh Yadav alleges Ram Temple donation funds missing, trust refutes charges

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday demanded judicial intervention into reports alleging that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have gone missing, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust rejected the allegations saying routine audits found no significant irregularities.
In a post on social media platform X, Akhilesh described the reports as a matter of grave concern for the devotees across the world, terming the situation as “extremely shameful” for the temple trust. He wrote in Hindi that it was deeply concerning that crores of rupees from the temple donations were reportedly found missing.
The SP chief sought suo motu cognisance by the judiciary, saying the issue was directly linked to the faith of the global Sanatani (Hindu) community.
Questioning the government’s reported silence on the issue so far, the leader wrote: “Sarkar ki chuppi sandigdh hai” (The government’s silence is suspicious).
However, responding to the allegations, general secretary of the temple trust, Champat Rai said the trust undergoes periodic internal audits and that no noteworthy discrepancy had been detected so far.
“Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust undergoes internal audits from time to time, undertaken by the trust and the State Bank of India. The audit process continues for several days. The same exercise is currently underway. So far, nothing noteworthy has come to light,” Rai said in a statement later in the day.
The controversy has sparked a political row, with the opposition demanding accountability over temple donations, and the trust refuting the allegations.
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