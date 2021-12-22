Akhilesh targets BJP over Lakhimpur: when will MoS quit?

Embarking on the eighth-leg of his Vijay Yatra in Mainpuri and Etah districts, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted the BJP over the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and asked when Union Minister of Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is the prime accused, will be sacked from the Cabinet.

“The people of UP, especially the farmers, are waiting to see when will the government, which runs bulldozers, will take them to Lakhimpur Kheri…. When will someone facing murder charge removed from government?” Akhilesh said before the start of his yatra.

“Under the BJP government, hatred has been spread, differences have been created between people. They have been made to fight on religious basis, discrimination has been done based on caste,” he added.

When asked why uncle Shivpal Yadav was not accompanying him, he said, “We just got into an alliance with his party. We have not decided on any joint programme till now. In future, I will join him like I have done with other regional parties.”

On Congress’s jibe at SP after party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was seen with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Akhilesh said, “The Congress is seeing it differently. I saw another picture where Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is meeting with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawarji, and Netaji is giving his blessings to MP Supriya Sule (Pawar’s daughter)…”