Next to Mihir Bhoj statue in Dadri, Akhilesh targets BJP in its stronghold, outlines SP roadmap for 2027 UP elections

Sounding the bugle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over “false promises”, alleging that the Jewar airport was inaugurated while it was still incomplete.

Addressing a gathering at Mihir Bhoj Degree College in Dadri, Yadav began by paying tribute to the statue of the 9th-century ruler, invoking him as a symbol of regional pride. “Aaj mujhe Gujjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj ki pratima par shraddhanjali dene ka mauka mila hai (Today, I have got the opportunity to pay tribute to the statue of Gujjar Emperor Mihir Bhoj),” he said, describing the region as a “land of self-respect and struggle”. Referring to local icons like Vijay Singh Pathik and Kotwal Dhan Singh, he further promised a memorial and to construct their statues in Lucknow alongside the riverfront if his party was elected.

The choice of venue – linked to Mihir Bhoj, whose legacy has been at the centre of a Gujjar-Rajput dispute – comes as the SP attempts to consolidate Gujjar support in the region.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Noida a day earlier, Yadav questioned the focus on inaugurations, particularly of infrastructure projects like the Jewar airport. Taking a swipe at the issue of ‘price rise’, he added, “Kal itni badi rally hui, lekin gas cylinder par ek shabd nahi bola gaya (Such a huge rally was held yesterday, but not a word was spoken on gas cylinder).”

In a sharp political attack, Yadav said, “Yeh BJP dal nahi, dryclean ki dukan hai,” alleging that corrupt leaders join the party to “get cleaned”. He added, “Ghoshna zyada, kaam kam – yahi inki pehchaan ban gayi hai (More announcements, less work – this has become their identity).”

‘Fake encounters’

Yadav also targeted the government over alleged “fake encounters”, claiming that one of the early victims of a fake encounter under the current regime was a Gujjar youth.

On the Jewar airport project, Yadav alleged that farmers were “cheated” during land acquisition for the first phase, and promised that compensation for future phases would be ensured at market rates and displaced families would receive developed plots as per norms.

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On employment, the SP chief accused the government of failing the youth, citing repeated paper leak controversies. He promised to link education and training to jobs and reiterated that schemes like the Samajwadi Pension would be revived.

Announcing welfare measures, Yadav said an SP government would launch the Istri Samman Samriddhi Yojana, under which women would receive Rs 40,000 annually. “Jab Maharashtra, MP aur Bengal de sakte hain, to Uttar Pradesh kyon nahi (If Maharashtra, MP and Bengal can, then why not Uttar Pradesh)?” he asked.

Invoking the PDA plank repeatedly, Yadav framed it as a broader social movement. “Jo peedit hain, vanchit hain, wahi PDA hain,” he said, adding that the Constitution remains the strongest safeguard for the majority. “Samvidhan hi hamara sabse bada suraksha kavach hai, ise bachana hoga (The Constitution is our biggest protection, we would have to save it),” said Yadav, adding that the Constitution would never be safe till the BJP-led government is there.

He also alleged misuse of agencies and “false cases” against party workers and supporters. The former Uttar Pradesh CM criticised schemes like Agniveer, adding, “Aisi yojnaon ko samapt karenge jo yuvaon ka bhavishya surakshit nahi karti (We are going to finish such schemes that don’t secure the future of the youth).”

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Recalling his earlier outreach, Yadav mentioned the 2011 cycle yatra from Noida to Agra paved the way for his full majority government in Uttar Pradesh in 2012 and also credited previous SP governments for metro connectivity between Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida.