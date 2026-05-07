‘Dacoity of votes’: Akhilesh targets BJP & EC; says ended I-PAC contract due to lack of funds

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Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) over what he called “vote ki dakaiti (dacoity of votes)”, alleging that a “multi-layered election mafia” was influencing democratic processes in the country.
Referring to the recently held West Bengal elections, Yadav said what Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee suffered this time was faced by his party earlier.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that elections were increasingly being manipulated through a “10-number model” of politics.
Citing vote share figures from the previous UP Assembly elections, he said the SP had higher percentage of votes in 2012, 2017 and 2022 and the BJP’s vote share was significantly lower in the 2024 bypolls, reflecting “unnatural jumps” in voting patterns.
Referring to the bypolls in Kundarki, Rampur and Milkipur, he alleged that Muslim and Yadav votes were selectively deleted or shifted. “This is vote ki dakaiti. Our party had submitted around 18,000 affidavits to the EC after notices were issued over alleged voter irregularities.”
The SP chief also alleged that sections of the media, “undercover officers”, and some rich people were working together to influence elections and shape public opinion. “It is not counting of votes but counting in mind,” he remarked, alleging that psychological pressure was created on voters by projecting outcomes even before counting was completed.
The SP chief claimed the “learning” from West Bengal would now be applied in UP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He, however, asserted that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance would secure a “historic victory”.
Akhilesh also said his party has ended its contract with the political consultancy firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), due to lack of funds and not because of the recent Assembly election results.
This comes a day after The Indian Express reported that SP’s proposed tie-up with I-PAC for the 2027 polls has fallen through, amid a mix of legal troubles, electoral setbacks, and internal reservations within the party.
Akhilesh, however, dismissed speculation that the termination of contract was because of the recent Assembly election results; he said the party had engaged the firm for a brief period ahead of next year’s polls but could not continue the arrangement.
“Yes, we had an association. They worked with us for a few months, but we are not able to continue because we do not have that kind of funding,” he said.
I-PAC, which has managed major election campaigns across party lines across the country, faced a setback after the Enforcement Directorate arrested I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel last month in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the alleged Bengal coal smuggling case.
Akhilesh, meanwhile, in a lighter vein said that instead of expensive consultants, the party may now rely on a “pandit” for electoral advice. “We thought that if we have to work with a ‘winning agency’, then there are several big companies.”
Calling himself a “Neo Samajwadi”, Akhilesh said the SP would continue to work with INDIA bloc allies while preparing aggressively for next year.
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