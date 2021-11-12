Akhilesh takes a dig at Adityanath over his ‘Kairana exodus’ remark

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath days after the CM promised compensation for the families of Kairana who had migrated allegedly after extortion threat.

Referring to Adityanath’s visit to Kairana, Yadav at a rally here said, “He (Adityanath) came and recalled exodus, the reality is that had there been no exodus of the Chief Minister from Uttarakhand, our five years would not have been wasted.”

Addressing the ‘Kashyap Mahasammelan’ in Budhana area here, Akhilesh said the “Baba CM” does not understand anything and makes tall claims on law and order. “Can anyone tell if police are indulging in murders anywhere in the country? I can give many examples of innocents being killed in UP,” he said, recalling the murder of a Kanpur trader at a Gorakhpur hotel, and death of a youth in police custody in Kasganj, and held BJP responsible for the same.

“The CM who cannot extend security to a trader in his home district, what could be expected of him on the law and order front?” Yadav said, adding the National Human Rights Commission data says that most cases of injustice and custodial deaths are in UP.

Accusing Adityanath of pursuing a “thoko niti (staged encounter policy)”, the SP chief said this led to the beating of a jailor and deputy jailor in Farrukhabad and injuries to 30 others as “no one knew who had to be beaten up”.

Akhilesh said the chief minister should have read his ‘sankalp patra’ (poll manifesto) which had made several promises to farmers and youths. “I can say that he has not read his manifesto which said 70 lakh jobs will be provided,” he said asking how many among those present there have got jobs.

Yadav also hit back at the saffron party, accusing it of being the “biggest pariwarwadi party”. “The BJP is the biggest ‘pariwarwadi’ party. The Samajwadi Party is a Samajwadi family,”