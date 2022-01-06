Akhilesh slams state govt over ‘video of former MP’ wanted in murder case

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government over a purported video of absconding former MP Dhananjay Singh in which he is seen playing cricket amid a crowd of people. Singh is wanted for his alleged role in the murder of former Mau block president Ajit Singh in January 2021.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh tweeted, “BJP’s work: Criminals roam free. Baba ji, make a list of the top ten of your closest mafia and then make a team. Like the IPL, you should start an ‘MBL’ meaning ‘Mafia BJP league’. The city police chief has already laid out the pitch for him, and he is the captain. This completes the eleven.”

The SP tweeted, “In the morning, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh was asked by mediapersons about Dhananjay Singh, and BJP president left without giving a clear answer. Now when journalists asked the same question to the DGP, he also left without giving a clear reply. Why is so much leniency being shown to a mafia and goon?”

Asked about Akhilesh’s tweet and the purported video of the gangster-turned-politician, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel told reporters here, “It will be investigated, and action will be taken.”

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told The Indian Express, “I have no comment.”

Last March, the Lucknow Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about Singh. The former MP owns a flat in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area in which the four suspected shooters allegedly took shelter before committing the murder.