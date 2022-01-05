Akhilesh set to visit Ayodhya, address rallies on January 9

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya this weekend to lead the eleventh phase of the party’s Vijay Yatra.

This will be Yadav’s first visit to Ayodhya during the ongoing election campaign. On December 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the SP chief was planning to stop the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya if elected to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. Senior BJP leaders on the campaign trail have also pointed out that the SP was in power when the police fired at kar sevaks in Ayodhya in 1990.

“The full schedule of the visit will be released on Wednesday,” SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said. Sources said Yadav will stay in Ayodhya on Saturday and address rallies in the temple town the following day. He may also travel to several places in the district in a “rath”. SP district president Ganga Singh Yadav said a team of party leaders will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to chalk out the plan.

Yadav recently said that SP would have completed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya within a year.