Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Saturday hit back at BSP supremo Mayawati,saying opposition parties were envious of the Samajwadi Partys achievements and have run out of ways to stop the government.

Reacting to Mayawatis allegations,who alleged that the state government was favouring a certain caste,the CM said Rs 1,600 crore farmer loan was waived off ,as declared in our election manifesto,without any discrimination. The water of canals is free for all farmers for irrigation,without any discrimination. Many laptops have been distributed and many are to be distributed,with no discrimination whatsoever.

If there is someone who discriminates on the basis of caste and rules with injustice and autocracy,they are the people of BSP, the CM alleged,on the sidelines of a laptop distribution ceremony in the state capital.

On Mayawatis allegations that the laptop distribution ceremonies are burdening the state exchequer,the CM said that while it was in power,the BSP only misused the public money  by installing stone statues and memorials,and planting babool and khajoor trees. And today when public money is going to the farmers,to the students,and to the industrialists,and medical colleges have been started,some people are (worried and are) introducing caste-based issues,while others are pushing forward communal forces, the CM said.

A total of 29,000 laptops were distributed on Saturday. These included 2,590 in Lucknow University,1,061 in Isabella Thoburn College and 826 laptops in Mumtaz P G College,where some laptops were distributed by the CM himself. On the scheme,the CM said that there was a time when some people were saying that the laptops would not be distributed,and that the SP has only cheated students and the public. Today the situation is such that the scheme is being replicated in other states.

