Akhilesh says not contesting, rattled SP denies statement

SP CHIEF Akhilesh Yadav’s reported remark Monday that he would not be contesting the UP assembly elections caused a flutter in his party with its national spokesperson denying the statement and then releasing a video message that “the final decision” on candidates will be announced soon.

“I will not be contesting the Assembly election myself,” Akhilesh was quoted as saying in an interview by news agency PTI. The agency’s report also said: “However, later Yadav said a final decision on his contesting the polls will be taken by the party.”

Akhilesh has never contested an Assembly poll before. In 2012, when his party came to power and he became Chief Minister, he had taken the Legislative Council route after vacating his Lok Sabha seat from Kannauj. He is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

However, with all key parties ramping up their poll preparations, and with Akhikesh being projected as a CM face, Monday’s remark appeared to have wrongfooted SP leaders.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary denied that Akhilesh made a statement about not contesting.

“He didn’t say this to anyone. The decision regarding whether he will contest the election will be taken by the party and it has not been made yet. The party will contest the election under his leadership and we are confident of forming a government in the state,” said Choudhary.

In a separate video statement, however, he struck a more cautious note, saying the SP would finalise all its candidates soon.

“The Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has ensured preparations on all levels, whether it is organisations of youth, women, workers, farmers or traders. We are prepared from the booth level to state level. We are busy making contact with people at all levels, including in villages. This time, the SP will not let any conspiracy by the BJP work,” Choudhary said in the statement.

“The SP had decided that whoever the candidates are for the Vidhan Sabha elections, they will be selected in a transparent manner with the intention to win. Akhileshji has repeatedly said that whoever the candidates are, they will be selected in a transparent manner,” Choudhary said.

“We are going to the elections with our development work and policies. As far as candidate selection is concerned, who will contest and where will be finally decided at the level of the party. There are some conversations about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s election…The SP will decide all its candidates and the final decision will be announced soon,” the spokesperson said.

As for the other key UP leaders, Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath also took the Legislative Council route after becoming Chief Minister in 2017. Similarly, BSP’s Mayawati did not contest for the Vidhan Sabha in UP in her four terms as Chief Minister.