Akhilesh says merge Lohia, Ambedkar ideology to oust BJP; inducts BSP leaders

As prominent Bahujan Samaj Party veterans Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma formally joined the Samajwadi Party Sunday, its chief Akhilesh Yadav talked of a need to bring together the ideologies of BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia to oust the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh.

At a rally in Ambedkarnagar district, Akhilesh referred to the alliance with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying it was his party’s attempt to combine the ideologies of Ambedkar and Lohia. He added, “Both Ambedkar and Lohia wanted a change and ensure honour for those who were disappointed over thousands of years and lived in discrimination… That [SP-BSP alliance] was an attempt of Samajwadis [socialists] but we did not achieve success. Once the ideologies of Ambedkar and Lohia get combined, the BJP will be out of power in UP.

Akhilesh told Rajbhar and Verma: “You have spent a life to strengthen one particular ideology. Now, you are with the Samajwadis. I assure you that we will give you honour and make your dreams come true.”

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of not fulfilling its promise on laptop distribution of laptops, Akhilesh said a CM should not be someone who doesn’t know to operate laptops.