Akhilesh says education quality poor in state: ‘kids mistook me for Rahul’

Monday, May 30, 2022
Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
May 31, 2022 3:10:11 am
Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRLD president Jayant Singh Chaudhary files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha in Lucknow, Monday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is also seen. Vishal Srivastav

Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the quality of education in the government schools of Uttar Pradesh is “poor” and added that when he visited schools, students mistook him for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“In the education index, UP is fourth from the bottom. This is the level of education in the state which gave so many prime ministers to the country,” Akhilesh said while speaking during a discussion on the state Budget.

Akhilesh then went on to add. “I know my shortcomings. I often visit primary schools. I had once gone to a primary school. When I asked the children if they recognised me, they said yes. When I asked a child who am I, he said Rahul Gandhi,” Akhilesh said, leaving the treasury benches in splits. To this, Akhilesh said the ruling BJP members should be worried about the state lagging far behind in the basic education parameters instead of laughing just because he took the name of the Congress leader.

As BJP MLAs began taunting that Akhilesh had studied abroad and should not comment on the state’s education quality, the SP chief said he learnt a lot from studying at various places and tried to implement them, With PTI

