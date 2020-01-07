Akhilesh Yadav says 1,500 kids died at Gorakhpur Medical College, principal denies

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that more than 1,500 children have died in a period of 10 months last year at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur due to encephalitis, and demanded a probe by a team of doctors, monitored by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge.

BRD Medical College Principal Dr Ganesh Kumar rejected Akhilesh’s claim, saying that the actual number of child deaths was not even one-third of what the SP president was claiming.

Addressing mediapersons here, Akhilesh said, “The data from January 2019 to October 2019 shows that the actual number of patients admitted at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur is more than 1,500, though the government showed it less than even 500.” He also alleged that in order to keep the numbers in check, the doctors, treated patients for acute febrile illness — a condition of sudden fever or elevation in body temperature. “The blood test of the child confirms the disease, but knowingly they do not mention the actual disease as the government has directed to them do so. There a different name is given to the disease — acute febrile illness… Our allegation is that after diagnosis, the right treatment is not given on the direction of the government as they do not want to ruin their data,” said Akhilesh.

BRD Medical College Principal said that he cannot say much on what Akhilesh was saying, but he can confirm that the actual data is not even one-third of what was being claimed.

On Friday, Akhilesh had claimed that in the past year nearly 1,000 children died in Gorakhpur.

