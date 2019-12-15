Akhilesh meets Unnao victim kin

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met family of Unnao victim. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met family of Unnao victim.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday visited the family of the Unnao gangrape victim who died after she was allegedly set on fire by five men accused.

Later talking to the media, Akhilesh claimed, “The government knew about her health condition… Knowing all this, the government still sent her to Delhi to avoid political activity and protests…”

He added, “Our responsibility is to ensure that she gets justice…”

