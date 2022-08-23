Akhilesh meets Ramakant in jail: ‘Fake cases being used to stifle Oppn voice’

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met party MLA Ramakant Yadav in the Azamgarh district jail and accused the BJP government in the state of lodging fake cases against opposition leaders to suppress their voice.

Speaking to media outside the Azamgarh jail, Akhilesh said the BJP government had lodged fake cases against both Ramakant and Azam Khan. Ramakant was sent to the jail deliberately in a 20-year-old case at the behest of the government, he alleged.

False cases were being registered constantly against Ramakant at the behest of the government, he added. “The state government wants that Ramakant never comes out of jail. The BJP is preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by lodging false cases against opposition leaders and getting unauthorised action taken against them through the administration,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief said the government does not want to respond on the issues of unemployment and inflation. “This is why people are being sent to jail in false cases so that the opposition leaders do not raise their voice. This is being done to divert the attention of people from key issues,” he alleged.

Not only these two leaders, but several others in the state have been sent to jail by lodging false cases against them, Akhilesh said.

Ramakant Yadav, a five-time MLA and a four-term MP, had surrendered in a local court a few weeks earlier in a 24-year-old case of attempted murder.