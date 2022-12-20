Akhilesh meets MLA Irfan Solanki in jail, says BJP govt implicating him

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met jailed party MLA Irfan Solanki and alleged that the ruling BJP government has “implicated him in fake cases”. Solanki is currently in jail for allegedly harassing and setting the house of a woman on fire in a bid to capture her land located in the Posh Colony area in Kanpur . The four-time MLA and his younger brother Rizwan had surrendered before the police earlier this month, after absconding for around a month. Solanki had won from Sishamau Assembly seat in Kanpur on a Samajwadi Party ticket in March this year.

After meeting Solanki in Kanpur Nagar district jail, Yadav said that the party would support him in the legal battle.

“Fake cases have been lodged against Irfan Solanki. The party is with him and will support him in his legal battle… The BJP government is conspiring against SP leaders and MLA. If SP MLAs are being sent to jail for false cases, there can be no justice for anyone in the state,” the former CM said.

“Some officials are working arbitrarily. But they should remember that time changes. Those who are involved in wrong acts will face action,” Yadav added.

Earlier during the day, Yadav also met the family of businessman Balwant Singh (27) who had died in police custody on the intervening night of December 12 and 13 in Kanpur Dehat district. Yadav said the BJP government and the police were responsible for his death.

Yadav demanded that the government provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family and a government job to the deceased’s wife. He also said the government should hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or inquire into the matter under the supervision of a sitting judge.

A statement issued by the party quoted Yadav as saying, “The BJP government wants to establish police rule in Uttar Pradesh. A large number of custodial deaths are being reported in UP under BJP’s rule. The police are there for helping the public but the current government has given so much freedom to some policemen that they are assaulting and killing the common man.”

Five policemen, including two police station officers, and an unidentified doctor of a government hospital have been booked for murder in Kanpur Dehat in connection with the custodial death.

Apart from the five cops, six more policemen have been suspended for alleged negligence.