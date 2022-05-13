Akhilesh meets jailed SP workers, ‘skips’ meeting Azam Khan

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met party workers who are lodged in Azamgarh district jail in connection with cases related to elections. Interestingly, Akhilesh’s visit came days after criticism from the camp of jailed senior party leader Azam Khan for not meeting him and helping him in getting released from jail.

However, SP’s Azamgarh district president Hawaldar Yadav said, “The SP national president was in Azamgarh to visit the residence of former minister Dara Singh Chauhan to pay tribute to his [the former minister’s] mother. He had no prior programme to visit the jail. But he [Akhilesh] went there to meet jailed party workers. The party is actively pursuing developments in their cases,” the party district president said.

Also, speaking to mediapersons outside Azamgarh jail, Akhilesh on Wednesday said that the public and socialists have hope that Azam Khan would get justice and walk out of jail soon. He also alleged that the BJP government in the state was making efforts to prevent Azam’s release from jail.

SP’s Azamgarh district president Hawaldar Yadav said an FIR was registered against three party workers on March 11, a day after the results of Assembly elections were announced. He added that these workers were booked in connection with an argument with administrative staff and staging dharna outside the strong room in an FCI godown where EVMs were stored after polling.

Hawaldar added that nine others were booked in connection with an alleged case of ruckus that occurred on polling day outside a voting booth in Azamgarh Sadar constituency.