Bua-Babua opposed notebandi as they hid their looted money: Yogi

Referring to the seizure of unaccounted cash from a Kanpur-based perfume trader, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused rivals Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati of “looting money and hiding them in walls”.

Addressing a public meeting in Sitapur where he laid the foundation for 83 projects worth Rs 116 crore, Adityanath, apparently referring to Mayawati as “Bua” and Akhilesh as “Babua”, said: “Today bundles of money are coming out of the walls of SP leaders’ houses. They kept goddess Lakshmi locked in their walls. Now, you must have understood why “Bua-Babua” used to oppose notebandi (demonetisation). They had looted the state and hid the notes in the walls of their houses. They feared that if Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) took it, then they will have to roam carrying a bowl in their hands and they will get nothing… They swallowed government funds meant for the poor and for the development of the state.”

“Bundle of notes… uncountable bundles of notes, still being counted for the third day… people counting them have got exhausted,” the BJP chief minister added referring to the searches at the house of Kanpur businessman Peeyush Jain.

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh, Adityanath said: “Babua is irritated because my government is giving tablets and smartphones to youths. Ye samajwadi parivar ye kaise bardasht karega? Inke liye sirf inka parivar hi Pradesh hai (How can that Samajwadi family tolerate this. For them, only their family is the state),” Adityanath said.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various projects in Pratapgarh, the CM attacked SP, BSP, and Congress, saying “Of the three Opposition parties, one is of brother and sister, the other is concerned with chacha-bhatija ( uncle and nephew) and the third party is of bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew)”.