UP polls 2022: Akhilesh, Jayant meet for seat-sharing talks; RLD may bag 35 seats

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav met his alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow on Thursday and discussed the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

Sources in both parties said the RLD was most likely to get around 35 seats in western UP.

The SP said the seat-sharing formula would be finalised after another interaction between the leaders. After the meeting, Yadav and Chaudhary shared photographs of the meeting on Twitter. Yadav wrote, “Conversation about the future of UP with Mr Jayant Chaudhary.” Similarly, Chaudhary tweeted, “Cemented our ties for the development of Uttar Pradesh!”

Speaking about the final seat deal, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The meeting was to talk about seat sharing. There will be another round of meeting between the two leaders, and after that, we will announce the seat-sharing formula.”

The RLD had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as part of the “grand alliance” comprising the SP and BSP. The RLD had lost all three seats —Baghpat, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar — it contested.

Jayant was appointed RLD’s national president after his father and former Union minister, Ajit Singh (82), died of post-Covid complications in May.

Meanwhile, the SP spokesperson said Akhilesh would visit Gonda on Friday to inaugurate a statue of deceased SP leader and former minister Pandit Singh. “There is no rally or yatra on Wednesday. Covid protocol will be followed,” he said.