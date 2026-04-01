‘Bad days will end, don’t act in haste’: Akhilesh to IAS officer who tendered ‘technical resignation’

Targeting the BJP, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that capable officers are not valued in the current system. (Source: Express Archives)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that officers like Rinku Singh Rahi should not take decisions in a haste, asserting that their “bad days will end” with the arrival of a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) government in Uttar Pradesh.

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Rahi, a 2022-batch IAS officer, has tendered his “technical resignation”, seeking “repatriation” to his earlier service.

In a social media post in Hindi, Yadav said, “We urge every good officer not to take decisions in haste or emotion; the bad days are about to end. The PDA government will soon be formed and give everyone due respect, honour and position… it will be a people’s government that will solve problems and eliminate inequalities.”