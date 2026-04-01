‘Bad days will end, don’t act in haste’: Akhilesh to IAS officer who tendered ‘technical resignation’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that officers like Rinku Singh Rahi should not take decisions in a haste, asserting that their “bad days will end” with the arrival of a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) government in Uttar Pradesh.
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Rahi, a 2022-batch IAS officer, has tendered his “technical resignation”, seeking “repatriation” to his earlier service.
In a social media post in Hindi, Yadav said, “We urge every good officer not to take decisions in haste or emotion; the bad days are about to end. The PDA government will soon be formed and give everyone due respect, honour and position… it will be a people’s government that will solve problems and eliminate inequalities.”
Targeting the BJP, the SP chief alleged that capable officers are not valued in the current system. “Delivering quality work within fixed timelines always requires the best officers. We have always valued capable officers and will continue to do so,” he said.
Yadav also claimed growing dissatisfaction within the system, stating, “Peedit adhikari ho ya karamchari, sabhi BJP ko hatane ke liye PDA ke saath hain (Whether aggrieved officers or employees, all are with PDA to remove the BJP). The pain is increasing, which is why PDA is rising—because those who are suffering are PDA.”
Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad also came out in support of Rahi, alleging instances where officials would not cooperate even with Dalit ministers.
Azad referred to incidents, where a “Dalit minister” was allegedly made to wait for around 45 minutes at a programme, and another in Agra, where officials failed to attend a farmers’ meeting convened by another minister.
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Such instances point to a troubling pattern within the administrative system, he said.
Linking this to Rahi’s case, Azad said, “Rinku Singh Rahi’s resignation is not a personal decision of an officer but a serious question mark on the entire administrative system.”
He further alleged, “An officer who exposed corruption in 2009, survived a life-threatening attack, and still chose to serve within the system is today forced to say he is not being given work.”
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More