Akhilesh hits back at Rajbhar: SP doesn’t need anyone’s advice

Amid repeated attacks from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and ally Om Prakash Rajbhar, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said “the SP doesn’t require anyone’s advice” and that “a lot of times politics is done from the background”.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was speaking during the launch of SP membership drive in the state capital.

“The SP doesn’t need anyone’s advice… If someone is angry, what can I do? Politics these days is not what you see. A lot of times politics is done from the background,” said Akhilesh when asked about Rajbhar “being unhappy with him”.

When asked who might be “operating” Rajbhar, Akhilesh said, “In today’s time, you can’t know.”

In the Assembly polls held in March this year, the BJP clocked a clean sweep, while the SP along with its rainbow alliance of regional parties like SBSP, RLD and Apna Dal (K) , bagged 125 seats.

After the results, Rajbhar had on multiple occasions “advised” Akhilesh to get out of “AC rooms and travel the state”. His most recent jibe came after the results for the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls: “Akhilesh ji is not learning any lesson from the 2022 Assembly results. Just like he announced candidates in Assembly polls on the last date of nominations, he did the same in Rampur and Azamgarh. He was supposed to go out for public meetings but he did not.”