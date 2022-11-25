scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Akhilesh hints at contesting next Lok Sabha polls from Kannauj

Though Kannauj is considered to be the Samajwadi Party's stronghold, Akhilesh's wife and former MP Dimple Yadav failed to win the seat in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. She lost to BJP’s Subrat Pathak by 12,353 votes.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hinted at contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj.

Dimple is now contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll in Mainpuri.

Speaking on the sidelines of a wedding in Kannauj on Thursday, the SP chief was asked if he would contest from Kannauj in 2024. He said: “Kya karenge khaali baith kar ghar pe? Humara kaam hi chunav ladna hai. Chunav ladenge yahaan pe. Jahaan pehla chunav lade thay, wahaan phir se ladenge (What will I do sitting idle at home? It is my job to contest elections. I will contest from here. Where I had fought my first election, I will contest from there again).”

Akhilesh made his electoral debut in 2000 from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll. He had then defeated BSP’s Akbar Ahmad Dumpy by over 58,000 votes.

“However, it will be decided by the party. If Kannauj is empty, what will I do about it… Where will these expressways, and markets go? Who has built these? They (BJP) can’t even fix the bricks on them,” he added.

