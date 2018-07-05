Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple seek LDA nod to build hotel on posh Vikramaditya Marg

The plot bought by Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav in 2005. Vishal Srivastav The plot bought by Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav in 2005. Vishal Srivastav

Weeks after vacating his government bungalow in a posh Lucknow locality following a Supreme Court order, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and wife, MP Dimple Yadav, are planning to open a hotel in the same area.

The ex-CM has submitted a blueprint of the proposed hotel — to be named ‘Hibiscus Heritage’ — to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for clearance along with No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). The Indian Express has a copy of the June 28 application he sent to the LDA.

Meanwhile, sources in the LDA said a similar application seeking approval for establishing a library on a plot — 2, Vikramaditya Marg — has been received from SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The plot is which is adjacent to 1-A, Vikramaditya Marg, where Akhilesh has proposed the hotel to be set up. Sources further said that the application is in the name of the “SP national president” and carries Mulayam’s photo. The LDA’s executive engineer of the map department is said to have forwarded the application to different departments — including the nagar nigam chief architect, managing director of the Lucknow Jal Sansthan, the estate officer, the police and others — for their approvals and NOCs.

A time of 15 days has been given to the concerned departments, sources said. Situated near the SP office, ‘1-A’ was a commercial plot bought by Akhilesh and Dimple in 2005. As the area is a high security zone, construction there cannot exceed a height of 7 metres. By this rule, both the hotel and the library cannot have more than two floors, sources said.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Right now I am out of station and have no information about any such application or whether Akhilesh ji and Mulayam ji are planning anything like this. I believe no one at the party level has any such information….” LDA officials could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App