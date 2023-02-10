Akhilesh dig: BJP getting lot of Vitamin A, has overdose of it

Launching his party’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday took potshots at the BJP and “its number 2 industrialist”, saying the party was “getting a lot of Vitamin A and has an overdose of it”.

Addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, the former chief minister said, “By Vitamin A, I mean an industrialist. If you check their accounts, you may get confused. You must remember that at one point of time, they made all currency defunct. They said corruption will come to an end after the note ban and the black money will come back… So many years have passed since. They created an economic system in which only some industrialists grew at a massive pace.”

He promised a caste census within three months of his party forming government in the state. The Leader of Opposition in Assembly will conclude his two-day visit after closed-door meetings in Varanasi on Friday.

Speaking at Ghazipur, he said, “I think when the 2024 elections come, the BJP will say that our economy is such that an Indian industrialist can become the richest person in the world. This despite the fact that India is poor where there are places with no drinking water, where corruption and unemployment are at peak. Look where has the world’s second richest person now reached.”

“The LIC, which has your money, invested in it. They did the same thing with the money of SBI and other banks. An officer invested money from the Electricity Department’s provident fund in a private company named DHFL that went bust,” he said. Thursday’s meetings were part of Akhilesh’s schedule to visit all 75 districts of the state in the run-up to the parliamentary polls.

On the UP Global Investors Summit, he said the “BJP government will sign a MoU with anyone wearing a suit and tie”.