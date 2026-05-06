Akhilesh claims ‘people’s victory’ as UP government withdraws prepaid meters, warns of ‘fresh stir’ if demands not met

Yadav also questioned the use of technology in governance, arguing that if tools like artificial intelligence can be deployed in electoral systems, they should also be used to rectify billing discrepancies.

The political tussle over prepaid smart meters in Uttar Pradesh intensified on Monday with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claiming that the state government’s rollback reflects “people’s power” and sustained public opposition, and warned of a fresh round of protests if consumers’ demands are not met.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed that “collective opposition to the corrupt prepaid meter system” forced the government to step back. He accused the BJP government of inflating electricity bills on the pretext of prepaid metering and demanded that the excess charges be “logically adjusted” in the upcoming bills.

The SP chief said if the “excess billing” is not corrected and money “taken from the public” is not returned, people would “come together for another new movement,” signalling the possibility of renewed statewide protests.