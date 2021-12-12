Akhilesh: BJP taking credit for our work

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP government in the state over the Saryu canal project, saying three-fourths of the work was completed during his government.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh took five years to complete the remaining work of the Saryu Nahar National Project which was three-fourths completed during the SP government,” the SP chief tweeted in Hindi hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project in Balrampur district.

He added, “The ribbon comes from Lucknow, while the scissors come from Delhi. The Saryu project – I am happy that all the projects inaugurated so far have a considerable contribution of the SP government. The BJP government cannot deny that from 2012 to 2017 work was done on the Saryu project under our government. Now, they have increased the cost of the project. When the cost of the project is increased, then the work shown will be less in percentage. Now, they are saying that they have completed the projects but then they should also tell how much work was done under the SP government.”

Taking a dig at the BJP’s slogan “fark saaf hai [the difference is clear]”, Akhilesh listed several “differences between his government, and the BJP’s”.

He added, “The SP gave laptops to youth, while the BJP gave lathis. Fark saaf hai [The difference is clear]. The SP gave girls the 1090 emergency services while under the BJP government, the girl in Hathras faced atrocities. The difference is clear. The SP people gave free irrigation and Lohia awas [housing] to farmers, while they drove over them by a Thar SUV. The difference is clear.”

In November, the BJP started the Fark Saaf Hai campaign on social media for the upcoming Assembly polls.