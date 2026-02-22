Akhilesh hits out at BJP govt over POCSO FIR against Swami Saraswati: ‘To what extent will you now go now’

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow on Sunday over Swami's FIR, the SP chief said, “Sometimes, conflict happens due to differences of views. But will you now go to such an extent that you will get such base allegations made?” (File Photo)

A day after a special POCSO court in Prayagraj ordered the police to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others on charges of sexual assault on minor disciples during the Magh Mela last month, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government in the state for “getting such a cheap allegation levelled” against the seer.

“Differences cause conflicts, but allegations too base”: Akhilesh

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow on Sunday, the SP chief said, “Sometimes, conflict happens due to differences of views. But will you now go to such an extent that you will get such base allegations made?”

The special judge of the POCSO court had directed the registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.