Akhilesh hits out at BJP govt over POCSO FIR against Swami Saraswati: ‘To what extent will you now go now’

The special judge of the POCSO court had directed the registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPrayagrajUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:01 PM IST
Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow on Sunday over Swami's FIR, the SP chief said, “Sometimes, conflict happens due to differences of views. But will you now go to such an extent that you will get such base allegations made?”Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow on Sunday over Swami's FIR, the SP chief said, “Sometimes, conflict happens due to differences of views. But will you now go to such an extent that you will get such base allegations made?” (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after a special POCSO court in Prayagraj ordered the police to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and others on charges of sexual assault on minor disciples during the Magh Mela last month, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government in the state for “getting such a cheap allegation levelled” against the seer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“Differences cause conflicts, but allegations too base”: Akhilesh

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow on Sunday, the SP chief said, “Sometimes, conflict happens due to differences of views. But will you now go to such an extent that you will get such base allegations made?” 

The special judge of the POCSO court had directed the registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Mukundanand Brahmachari of Sheshnath Ashram, Badrinath Dham, on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

Also Read | Brahmin politics heats up in UP: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak backs Swami Saraswati’s demand for action against guilty officers

The court also directed that the investigation be carried out fairly, independently, expeditiously, and in compliance with the provisions of the POCSO Act, including those related to the protection of the victims’ identity and dignity.
Without taking the name of Ashutosh Brahmachari, Akhilesh said, “To insult Shankaracharya ji (Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati), they reached out to whom and brought them from where? Although we should not comment on the respected and revered Rambhadracharya ji. But if he (Ashutosh Brahmachari) is a disciple of him (Rambhadracharya), then I have committed a mistake. Once, I had withdrawn a cheating case lodged against the respected and revered Rambhadracharya. I should have sent him to jail.”

On Saturday, after the court’s order, Swami Saraswati had said that Ashutosh Brahmachari was a history-sheeter and a disciple of Rambhadracharya.

Swami Sarwaswati was in headlines last month when he was allegedly stopped from taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the Magh Mela, and was served a notice by the Prayagraj Mela Authority over using the title of the Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand.

Referring to the recent events surrounding the seer, the SP chief said, “See what kind of behaviour the government is doing with Shankaracharya-ji, who is most revered in our society… Our revered Shankaracharya-ji staged a sit-in at Magh Mela for several days when cold weather was at its peak. In our Sanatani system. No Shankaracharya would ever have been stopped from taking a dip in the Ganga. But this has happened first time in this government,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
SKY departs, India 5 down vs SA in Super 8 showdown
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement