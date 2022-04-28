scorecardresearch
Akhilesh backs MLA, says BJP using bulldozers based on caste and religion

The delegation, led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Sanjay Lather, could not meet the MLA as he was reportedly “not in the town”.

The MLA’s petrol pump was recently demolished for not having required approval.

A day after a delegation of SP leaders visited Bareilly but could not meet party MLA Shahzil Islam, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday: “The BJP government’s bulldozer is used based on the caste and religion. The government is moving around with bulldozers and is using them on the basis of religion and caste. The government is not following the rules. If someone has a stay order, then also the bulldozer is used against them. Those who have not voted for BJP are facing bulldozer.”

Islam could not be reached for comment.

According to a PTI report, Islam, who has been booked for allegedly making provocative remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, did not attend the Iftar hosted by his party in Bareilly on Wednesday.

SP MLA Ataur Rehman, too, did not turn up at the Iftar but party spokesperson Yogesh Yadav said he was on a Haj pilgrimage.

SP Bareilly district president Shiv Charan Kashyap did not respond to questions about Islam’s absence.

