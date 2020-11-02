Akhilesh asks EC to deploy forces, says BJP misusing power for votes in bypoll

Akhilesh Yadav

As the campaigning for the by-elections to the seven Assembly seats came to an end on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ruling BJP was intimidating voters after realising that SP and RLD candidates will emerge victorious in the elections.

Urging the Election Commission to deploy security forces in sensitive places where polls are to be held, the SP chief said the BJP leaders were misusing powers and the administrative machinery to intimidate voters. “BJP ministers are camping in these areas. Basic Education Minister is asking teachers to get votes polled for the BJP. They have threatened village heads, police officers, food distribution officials and are doing what they feel like… The BJP doesn’t shy from any malpractice to get power,” the former CM added.

The seven seats where bypolls will be held on November 3 are Malhani in Jaunpur district, Ghatampur in Unnao, Naugawan Sadat in Amroha, Bulandshahr Sadar, Deoria, Tundla in Ambedkaranagr and Bangarmau in Unnao. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The SP is contesting six seats, while it has left Bulandshahr for ally RLD.

A total of 88 candidates are in the fray.

Of the seven seats, six were held by the BJP and one by SP.

BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra refuted the SP’s charge. “He (Akhilesh) is saying this because he and his party do these things. They used to threaten voters when they were in power. He is looking for an excuse for the loses. We are confident of winning all the seats,” said Mishra.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “We are contesting on issues of law and order, farmers and employment. The BJP has failed on all fronts and the chief minister is only doing public relations with lies. He has cheated farmers, youths, and women. We are confident of getting people’s support this time.”

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati in a tweet urged voters to ensure BSP’s win. “An appeal is to the voters to make the BSP candidates successful so that the right political message goes to the rivals,” she tweeted.

