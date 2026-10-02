Akash Anand seeks another chance from ‘Buaa Maa’ Mayawati, says BSP is ‘my family’

In a party meeting on September 3, Mayawati had removed Akash from the party posts, saying he needs to be more mature and that it would be inappropriate to assign him significant responsibilities at this point. (File Photo)
A month after he was “completely expelled” from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akash Anand on Friday apologised to BSP supremo and his aunt, Mayawati, seeking another chance to serve the party.
Anand, who was the national convenor of the party, also dismissed rumours of him joining another political outfit.
In a post on X in Hindi, Akash referred to Mayawati as ‘Buaa Maa’ and described her as his political guru and inspiration.
“Today, I wish to place my words directly before you and before the entire Bahujan society,” he wrote, and “clarified” that he was not going to any other political party.
Akash, in his post, backed Mayawati’s decision to expel his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, and sought an apology, explaining that his past silence on the issue was misunderstood. “At that time, I had distanced myself from social media, so I was unable to repost your post. My silence at that time was misunderstood, and it gave space to rumours. If this has hurt you, I apologise for that,” he wrote.
Following his expulsion from the BSP, several political leaders, including NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad, an ally of the NDA; Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Aazad; and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, had said that they would welcome Akash Anand if he wished to join their parties.
Akash’s latest post of apology and seeking another chance to work for Mayawati has triggered speculations within the BSP of his imminent return to the party fold.
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In a party meeting on September 3, Mayawati had removed Akash from the party posts, saying he needs to be more mature and that it would be inappropriate to assign him significant responsibilities at this point.
A week later, Mayawati asked Akash’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth to retire from politics in the interest of the political future of his son-in-law as well as the BSP. A day later, she also “completely freed” Akash from the party.
The ongoing development marks the latest chapter in Akash’s eventful relationship with his aunt Mayawati over the past two years. Projected as her political heir ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he was entrusted with leading the BSP’s campaign, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. However, in May 2024, after being booked for allegedly promoting enmity during a public rally in Sitapur ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Mayawati removed her nephew as BSP’s national coordinator and withdrew her earlier declaration naming him as political heir. He was also barred from campaigning.
Giving him a second chance, Mayawati in June 2024 reinstated Akash as national coordinator and again named him her successor. In March 2025, however, Akash was expelled from the party. Two months later, the decision was reversed. The party appointed him chief national coordinator and, in August 2025, elevated him to the post of national convenor.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More