Akash Anand seeks another chance from ‘Buaa Maa’ Mayawati, says BSP is ‘my family’

In a party meeting on September 3, Mayawati had removed Akash from the party posts, saying he needs to be more mature and that it would be inappropriate to assign him significant responsibilities at this point. (File Photo)

A month after he was “completely expelled” from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akash Anand on Friday apologised to BSP supremo and his aunt, Mayawati, seeking another chance to serve the party.

Anand, who was the national convenor of the party, also dismissed rumours of him joining another political outfit.

In a post on X in Hindi, Akash referred to Mayawati as ‘Buaa Maa’ and described her as his political guru and inspiration.

“Today, I wish to place my words directly before you and before the entire Bahujan society,” he wrote, and “clarified” that he was not going to any other political party.