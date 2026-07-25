Man wanted in 2023 Ajnala police station attack, 4 others arrested at Nepal border in UP

A 33-year-old man wanted in an attack at a police station in Punjab’s Ajnala in 2023 and freeing an associate from police custody was arrested while crossing to the Indian side from the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, officials said.

He was on the run since, they added.

The accused, identified as Vikramjit Singh, a member of Sikh organisation Waris Punjab De and a native of Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was arrested along with one Manveer Singh Dhillon (32), a US citizen of Punjab origin, and three others who were allegedly facilitating their entry into India through the Rupaidiha border.