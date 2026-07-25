Man wanted in 2023 Ajnala police station attack, 4 others arrested at Nepal border in UP

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A 33-year-old man wanted in an attack at a police station in Punjab’s Ajnala in 2023 and freeing an associate from police custody was arrested while crossing to the Indian side from the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, officials said.
He was on the run since, they added.
The accused, identified as Vikramjit Singh, a member of Sikh organisation Waris Punjab De and a native of Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was arrested along with one Manveer Singh Dhillon (32), a US citizen of Punjab origin, and three others who were allegedly facilitating their entry into India through the Rupaidiha border.
A case was registered against those arrested on charges of cheating, forging identity documents and for violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.
They were produced in a court on Friday and were sent to jail, Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said.
A police team from Punjab arrived on Friday evening to take Vikramjit in custody in connection with the police station attack case, the SP added.
Dhillon is also a member of Waris Punjab De, the SP claimed.
Srivastava informed that they picked up one Joga Singh from Pilibhit district on Friday after the arrested accused revealed that he had arranged the entry of Vikramjit and Dhillon to India with the help of three locals.
Joga is also an accused in the Ajnala police station attack and is out on bail in the case.
He has been living in Pilibhit, the SP added.
The SP said the accused were spotted by an SSB team and police during checking on the border in Rupaidiha on an intelligence input.
They stopped an SUV and a motorcycle bearing UP registration numbers.
The SUV driver, Rahul, and one Suresh Pathak picked up Vikramjit, Dhillon and the latter’s wife, also a US citizen, from the Ranjha Airport in Nepal’s Nepalgunj and were taking them to Puranpur area of Pilibhit district. Another accused, Dilip Pathak, was also accused of helping Vikramjit and Dhillon.
Initial investigation found that Dhillon did not have a visa to travel to India but his wife had all valid documents. While she was allowed to go while Dhillon was taken in custody.
It was also found that Suresh and Rahul forged Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and driving licences for the arrested men, the investigators said.
Dhillon, who hails from Punjab’s Moga district, lives in California, US, the officials said.
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