Ajay Rai writes to CM Yogi, flags concerns over rollout of prepaid smart meters

The Congress leader also demanded time-bound restoration of power supply after bill payments, third-party audits of the metering system, and stopping forced conversions without consumer consent.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising concerns over the rollout of smart prepaid electricity meters in the state, alleging consumer inconvenience and lack of transparency in the process.

In his letter, Rai said while over 74.48 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed so far, nearly 69.64 lakh consumer meters were converted to prepaid without prior notice. Terming it a violation of “natural justice”, Rai said the move has triggered widespread public resentment.

Under the disconnection drive, power connections of over 5.79 lakh consumers were cut, leaving many households without electricity, he claimed.

He also pointed out that there were complaints even after dues were paid and the power supply was not being restored promptly, indicating “technical flaws” in the current system.