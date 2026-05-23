UP Congress chief Ajay Rai faces FIR in over alleged remarks against PM Modi, viral video under probe

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police in Mahoba Saturday registered an FIR against Rai and several others on charges of promoting enmity between groups.
While the video of the purported remarks has been widely circulated on social media, Rai dismissed it as fake.
The case was registered at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station on a complaint filed by Neeraj Rawat, who described himself as a social worker and political activist. In his complaint, Rawat alleged that Rai made insulting and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed fuelled caste tensions and triggered public outrage.
Mahoba resident Brajraj Ahirwar, along with his supporters, organised an event Friday at Raj Kumar Ahirwar’s house in Samad Nagar without obtaining administrative permission. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Rai had been invited to attend the programme.
According to the complaint, Rai arrived at the venue in Samad Nagar with a convoy of 15 to 16 vehicles and around 25 to 30 supporters. The vehicles were allegedly parked chaotically on a public road, disrupting traffic and obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement.
Rawat said officers were reportedly diverted from their regular duties to manage the situation and maintain law and order.
Vandana Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, said the investigation would proceed in accordance with due process and that the video of the incident would be sent for forensic examination.
Ajay Rai, Brijraj Ahirwar, and 25-30 unidentified supporters were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 126(2) (wrongful restrain), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram