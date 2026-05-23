UP Congress chief Ajay Rai faces FIR in over alleged remarks against PM Modi, viral video under probe

Vandana Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, said the investigation would proceed in accordance with due process. (File photo)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police in Mahoba Saturday registered an FIR against Rai and several others on charges of promoting enmity between groups.

While the video of the purported remarks has been widely circulated on social media, Rai dismissed it as fake.

The case was registered at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station on a complaint filed by Neeraj Rawat, who described himself as a social worker and political activist. In his complaint, Rawat alleged that Rai made insulting and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed fuelled caste tensions and triggered public outrage.