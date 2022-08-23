Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Rakesh Tikait ‘second rate person’

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, who is facing flak over his son’s alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four farmers were mowed down by a car last year, has called farmer leader Rakesh Tikait a “do kaudi ka aadmi” or a second rate person.
In a video apparently of a speech made to his supporters, Mishra dismissed allegations levelled against him.
“Suppose I am going to Lucknow in a car which is at a good speed, dogs bark on the road or chase the car. It’s their nature, I will not say anything about that as we do not have this nature. When things come to the fore, I will give answer to everyone. I am very confident because of your support,” Mishra, who is the Minister of State for Home, said.
On October 3 last year, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence in Tikunia village here during a protest by farmers against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra’s village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
In this case, Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested as the main accused.
“People keep raising questions, there are also ‘bevakoof patrakaar’ (stupid journalists) who have no relationship with journalism and want to create confusion by talking about such ‘ulti-seedhi baat’ (unfounded things),” he said.
“I know Rakesh Tikait very well, he is a ‘do kaudi ka aadmi’ (second rate person). He fought election twice and lost the deposit. If this kind of a man opposes anyone, it is of no value and so I do not answer to such people as it is of no relevance,” Mishra said.
Led by Tikait, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had staged a 75-hour long dharna in Lakhimpur last week to press for varoius demands, including sacking of Mishra.
