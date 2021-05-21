Senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani suffers brain haemorrhage

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani addresses the media at Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 29, 2018. (Express Archives)

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) secretary and senior advocate Zafaryab Jilani (71) suffered a brain haemorrhage Thursday and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

His family said that he was rushed to hospital after he slipped and fell around 4 pm Thursday. “We admitted him to Medanta Hospital. Doctors have said he has suffered a brain haemorrhage and is in the ICU,” Zia Jilani, his nephew, said.

He added, “His treatment has started and doctors are saying that his condition is stable for now. They have said that there may be a need for an operation, but for now, he is stable.”

The convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, Jilani had argued in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.