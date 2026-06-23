AIMPLB to launch nationwide movement against ‘social, political marginalisation’ of Muslims
The Executive Committee decided that a comprehensive document would be prepared and published on the “deteriorating condition of the Muslim community, communal tensions and violations of fundamental rights, so as to awaken the conscience of the people."
THE EXECUTIVE committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Monday it would soon come out with a comprehensive document on the “deteriorating condition” of Muslims in the country and launch a nationwide movement against the “social and political marginalisation” of the community.
The Board made the announcement a day after a meeting of its executive committee, presided over by AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.
Sharing details of decisions taken in the meeting, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said, “These decisions relate in particular to the growing incidents of mob violence or lynching against Muslims in BJP-ruled states; demolition drives targeting Muslim homes and localities, against mosques and madrasas; bulldozer action; attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory in government functions, schools and government-aided madarsas; developments concerning the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in various states; and the recent judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the Kamal Maula/Bhojshala Mosque.”
Ilyas said the Executive Committee regretted that despite the “planned attacks on the life, property, dignity, religion and faith of the Muslim community, secular political parties continue to maintain a criminal silence and their leaders do not take stands on these issues, as though Muslims have been reduced to nothing more than a vote bank”.
“We are unhappy with all parties, including the Congress. None of them raises issues of Muslims strongly,” he said, when asked about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks that if the issue pertains to Muslims, the community be specifically mentioned and not a generalised reference to minorities be made.
The Executive Committee decided that a comprehensive document would be prepared and published on the “deteriorating condition of the Muslim community, communal tensions and violations of fundamental rights, so as to awaken the conscience of the people,” he said.
On the MP High Court’s Bhojshala case judgment, he said, “It is contrary to historical evidence, revenue records, colonial-era official documents, and the centuries-old Muslim tradition of worship at the site”. “Furthermore, the judgment is also inconsistent with the spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.”
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The Executive Committee welcomed the fact that the Kamal Maula Mosque Committee has challenged the judgment in the Supreme Court, he said.
Declaring that attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory are contrary to Article 25 of the Constitution of India, the Executive Committee appealed to Muslims not to compromise on their faith.
The Executive Committee also expressed serious concern over the ongoing legislative efforts in BJP-ruled states in the name of the UCC, Ilyas said.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More