AIMPLB to launch nationwide movement against ‘social, political marginalisation’ of Muslims

THE EXECUTIVE committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Monday it would soon come out with a comprehensive document on the “deteriorating condition” of Muslims in the country and launch a nationwide movement against the “social and political marginalisation” of the community.

The Board made the announcement a day after a meeting of its executive committee, presided over by AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

Sharing details of decisions taken in the meeting, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said, “These decisions relate in particular to the growing incidents of mob violence or lynching against Muslims in BJP-ruled states; demolition drives targeting Muslim homes and localities, against mosques and madrasas; bulldozer action; attempts to make Vande Mataram compulsory in government functions, schools and government-aided madarsas; developments concerning the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in various states; and the recent judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the Kamal Maula/Bhojshala Mosque.”