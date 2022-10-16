AIMIM UP chief among three booked for hurting sentiments

Sambhal police have filed an FIR against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Shaukat Ali for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindu religion, its priests and women at a party meeting held in the district on Friday.

Ali was booked along with two other party workers — AIMIM’s Sambhal district president Asad Abdullah and one Chaudhary Musheer Khan, who is the owner of the house where the meeting was held.

The case has been filed on the complaint of a local, Archit Agarwal, at Sambhal police station under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). No one has been arrested in the case.

Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra said police took cognizance of a video doing rounds on social media in which Shaukat Ali during a private function made a statement “which could disturb the communal harmony”. A complaint was lodged by a local, he added.

According to police, on Friday Asad Abdullah organised a meeting of AIMIM workers to discuss forthcoming nagar palika elections. Police said the complainant alleged that Ali gave an objectionable speech against Hindu religion, saints, monks, priests and women, which hurt the community’s sentiments. The complainant handed over a video of Ali’s speech to the police.