scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

AIMIM UP chief among three booked for hurting sentiments

Ali was booked along with two other party workers — AIMIM’s Sambhal district president Asad Abdullah and one Chaudhary Musheer Khan, who is the owner of the house where the meeting was held.

The complainant handed over a video of Ali’s speech to the police. (Representational/File)

Sambhal police have filed an FIR against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Shaukat Ali for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindu religion, its priests and women at a party meeting held in the district on Friday.

Ali was booked along with two other party workers — AIMIM’s Sambhal district president Asad Abdullah and one Chaudhary Musheer Khan, who is the owner of the house where the meeting was held.

The case has been filed on the complaint of a local, Archit Agarwal, at Sambhal police station under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). No one has been arrested in the case.

Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra said police took cognizance of a video doing rounds on social media in which Shaukat Ali during a private function made a statement “which could disturb the communal harmony”. A complaint was lodged by a local, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...
More from Lucknow

According to police, on Friday Asad Abdullah organised a meeting of AIMIM workers to discuss forthcoming nagar palika elections. Police said the complainant alleged that Ali gave an objectionable speech against Hindu religion, saints, monks, priests and women, which hurt the community’s sentiments. The complainant handed over a video of Ali’s speech to the police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 01:28:09 am
Next Story

HC orders rape case accused to marry minor victim, grants him bail in UP

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement