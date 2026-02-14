Former aide of slain gangster Mukhtar Ansari shot dead in Barabanki

A former aide of slain gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants on the Ayodhya highway in Barabanki on Friday, police said. (Representative image)

A former aide of slain gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was allegedly shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on the Ayodhya highway in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

According to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, 51-year-old Shoaib Kidwai alias Bobby was returning from Lucknow in his car when the assailants allegedly intercepted his car and opened multiple rounds of fire at him.

Hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed to the spot, but the attackers had already fled on a motorcycle, police added.

Upon receiving information, police teams reached the spot and took Shoaib to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police have since launched a search operation in the area and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations in an effort to identify and trace the assailants.