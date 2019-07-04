Ahead of UP tour, Priyanka slams govt over law and order again

THREE DAYS after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked people not to take the statements of Congress leaders regarding law and order seriously as it was a case of sour grapes after the poll drubbing, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been regularly targeting Uttar Pradesh Government on especially law and order, took aim at the state government again Wednesday, alleging that BJP leaders could be giving false reply to her tweets on the rising crime graph in the state and that criminals have got a free hand.

Sources in Congress said Priyanka, who will tour eastern Uttar Pradesh this month to review the party’s loss and urge workers to prepare for the future, especially upcoming bypolls on 12 Assembly seats in the state, would raise these issues in her speeches, too.

Explained Bid to build base before visits Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was made AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh just before the Lok Sabha elections, did not get much time to travel extensively across UP except some campaigns. She has been regularly targeting the BJP government in the state on issues including hike in honorarium of para teachers, crime against woman, law and order etc. Sources said these tweets are preparation of a base before her upcoming tours to UP, which are expected to start this month.

She posted a newspaper report about an incident that occurred in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday where a jailed gangster was freed by his aides from police custody after injuring a cop.

Priyanka wrote in her tweet [in Hindi], “Leaders in the Uttar Pradesh government can give false reply to my tweets on constantly increasing crime in the state but there is a phrase which means that nothing is hidden from the one who knows about things.”

She further asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to reply to the question of the public on why criminal activities in the state are at its peak.

Recently, Priyanka had tweeted clippings of several newspapers related to crime against women to target the UP government.

Four days ago, she had again tweeted clippings of newspapers and questioned if the Uttar Pradesh Government had surrendered before criminals.

While Uttar Pradesh Police had responded to her tweet in detail citing figures, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had targeted her over her allegations on law and order and had said Congress leaders were finding things sour just because Rahul Gandhi was defeated in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath, who had claimed that law and order was in control in Uttar Pradesh, had also asked public not to pay much heed to the statements of such leaders.

Claiming that law and order has in fact improved in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had said Congress leaders were making statements sitting in Delhi or abroad.