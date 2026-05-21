Ahead of polls, Yogi pushes for time-bound infra delivery, warns PWD officials against delays

With Uttar Pradesh heading for elections next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure strict timelines and quality standards in various development projects, while cautioning that elected representatives should not suffer due to “departmental shortcomings” or “contractors’ mistakes”.
Reviewing the Public Works Department’s action plan for 2026-27 through video conferencing with district magistrates, ministers and public representatives, Adityanath asked all districts to send development proposals within a week so the government could approve the action plan in the first week of June.
“Development proposals should reflect local requirements and be finalised after consultations with public representatives,” the Chief Minister said, adding that ‘bhoomi pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremonies for projects should be conducted only by the public representatives concerned.
In a pointed message to the officials ahead of the election season, Adityanath said accountability for quality construction and timely completion lied with departmental officers. “Public representatives are not responsible for departmental shortcomings or mistakes of contractors,” he asserted.
Calling infrastructure and connectivity the backbone of economic growth, the CM said roads, bridges and connecting routes were not merely transport facilities but instruments of trade, employment and social development.
He instructed officials to avoid a “pick and choose” approach while selecting projects, and ensure balanced development across all districts.
The CM also directed the district magistrates and chief development officers to appoint nodal officers for every project to monitor progress and maintain quality standards. He ordered regular reviews of projects approved last year and asked departments to submit timely progress reports to the government.
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Separate PWD teams will also conduct field inspections and independent assessments of works across districts.
Highlighting disaster preparedness, Adityanath instructed officials to construct helipads near every block, tehsil and district headquarters, saying they would be useful during natural disasters, medical emergencies and other crisis situations. He also asked the PWD to prepare a maintenance mechanism and a fixed-fee usage system for the helipads.
Referring to global fluctuations affecting fuel and bitumen availability, the CM asked the department to adopt new technologies in road construction. He directed officials to prioritise cement treated sub-base and cement treated base technologies to reduce bitumen use and improve durability.
He also instructed officials to construct concrete roads on rural stretches up to two kilometres wherever required.
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Praising the Urban Development Department’s ‘CM Grid’ scheme for improving urban connectivity, Adityanath said its implementation should be accelerated to ensure better roads and connectivity in every town.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that more than 30,000 proposals under 17 departmental heads had already been received for the 2026-27 financial year. Adityanath directed the departments to prioritise proposals and implement them in a phased and time-bound manner, officials informed after the review meeting.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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