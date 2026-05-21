Ahead of polls, Yogi pushes for time-bound infra delivery, warns PWD officials against delays

With Uttar Pradesh heading for elections next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure strict timelines and quality standards in various development projects, while cautioning that elected representatives should not suffer due to “departmental shortcomings” or “contractors’ mistakes”.

Reviewing the Public Works Department’s action plan for 2026-27 through video conferencing with district magistrates, ministers and public representatives, Adityanath asked all districts to send development proposals within a week so the government could approve the action plan in the first week of June.

“Development proposals should reflect local requirements and be finalised after consultations with public representatives,” the Chief Minister said, adding that ‘bhoomi pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremonies for projects should be conducted only by the public representatives concerned.