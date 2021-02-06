Lucknow: Ahead of paperless Budget session, legislators asked to buy iPads

Sources said the government was preparing to send the Budget material to the digital accounts of the members, and debates would also take place based on the digital material. (File Photo)

Less than a fortnight ahead of the Budget session, the state government has directed 503 members of Legislative Assembly and Council to buy tablets costing up to Rs 50,000, which will be reimbursed, to underpin its aim for the first paperless annual financial statement.

Assembly sources said the state government spends about Rs 50 crore on printing and purchase of paper each year.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said though he cannot share the exact size of the Budget, it would “certainly be bigger” than last year.

Khanna said the legislators were asked to buy tablets on their own as the tender process would have taken time in view of the February 18 session.

“When we talk about the paperless Budget, at least legislators should have tablets,” said Khanna, adding that Apple iPad was suggested as its “performance was found to be good”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Principal Secretary of Vidhan Parishad Rajesh Singh said, “After the legislators make their purchase, they will be asked to submit receipts. These receipts will then be vetted by the finance controller to ensure that the actual purchase has been made, and after that, the amount would be reimbursed.”

Sources said the government was preparing to send the Budget material to the digital accounts of the members, and debates would also take place based on the digital material. However, some hard copies are also likely to be printed for reference. There are 403 MLAs and 100 MLCs in the state.