Ahead of Modi’s July 21 rally, BJP holds farmer outreach programmes in Shahjahanpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a farmer outreach programme in the state ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shahjahanpur district on July 21.

According to the party leaders, the Kisan Kalyan Sammelans (farmer welfare meetings) are being held in the state to help the farmers understand how the Union government’s recent decision to hike Minimum Support Price (MSP) by 1.5 times will benefit them. They will also be told about the other welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre as well as the state government.

The Centre recently announced steep hikes in the minimum support prices (MSPs) for most crops planted in the current kharif season. This was based on a new formula, which pays farmers 1.5 times their estimated production costs.

“Our focus is on farmers. There are 360 assembly constituencies in the state and through these meetings, we will interact with them to know what plagues them as well as apprise them about the benefits of various farmer-friendly government schemes,” Raja Verma, president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, said.

“We are trying to engage as many public representatives as possible, including various MLAs and MPs. In places where they will not be able to make it, senior party leaders from that particular region will be roped in,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday to hold a review meeting with the leaders and the administration regarding preparations for the event.

When asked why Shahjahanpur has been identified for the Prime Minister’s rally, Verma said it was a random decision. Sources, however, said that the area is part of the state’s sugarcane belt, and selected strategically to speak about the recent sugarcane package offered by the central government. Last month, the central Cabinet had approved a relief package of Rs 7,000 crore for the sugar industry to help sugar mills to clear dues to cane farmers at the earliest. A large share of this package was to be used for boosting ethanol production in the country.

Moreover, the BJP would also highlight the loan waiver given by the state government in the state, a promise made by Modi ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

