Ahead of Maha Kumbh, govt to set up ‘floating restaurant’ at Sangam

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued a tender for a first-of-its-kind “floating restaurant” in the state. The fully air-conditioned restaurant with an additional open-air facility will come up on the Yamuna river in Prayagraj.

The government also floated a tender for setting up a water sports facility in Prayagraj where in two years’ time the Maha Kumbh will be held.

The latest tenders are a part of the state Tourism Development Corporation’s push to boost the state’s economy by promoting tourism in religious places like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Varanasi. “After the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was developed in Varanasi, we saw not only a huge rise in the number of tourists but also an increase in the sale of local products. Therefore, tourist attractions like these would boost the local economy,” said Principal Secretary (Tourism) Mukesh Meshram.

Based on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, the two projects — the floating restaurant and water sports facility — will have to be built by the developers in 120 days (four months), according to the tender document. The e-tender is scheduled to be opened on February 15.

The government will offer up to 30 per cent subsidy on capital investment under the existing policy to make the project viable for the private investor.

As per the tender document, the restaurant will be on a floating structure of 12 metre x 8 metre. The size of the restaurant, which will have glass walls and solar power supply, is proposed to be 12 metre x 6 metre. It will float next to Hotel Triveni Darshan, which is run by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. Connected with this restaurant will be water sports facilities, comprising floating jetty, four power speed boats with a capacity of 6 passengers, two mini-cruise or party boats with a capacity of 33 passengers.

According to the tender document, the estimated cost of the two projects is nearly Rs 450 crore — Rs 243 crore (floating restaurant), and Rs 200 crore (water sports facility). “It will be on the concept of “flotal”, with not just a floating restaurant but also water sports activities. The developer will design and implement the project at its own expense, and the government will provide subsidy to make the project viable,” said Meshram.

Advertisement

Sources in the government said the idea is to ensure prolonged stay of tourists visiting Sangam in Prayagraj by providing recreational activities.