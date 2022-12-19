Ahead of Global Investors Summit: First delegation returns home with big-ticket investment proposals

The first delegation of Uttar Pradesh ministers and officers returned from their nine-day visit to Germany, Belgium and Sweden with investment proposals for sectors like defence, film city, automobiles and waste management sectors, officials said. The delegation was led by Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Public Works Department Minister Jitin Prasada.

Eight different delegations of ministers and bureaucrats are touring more than 13 countries to draw investment and invite investors to the Global Investors Summit slated to be organised in the state in February 2023.

Talking about his visit, Nandi said, “During our roadshows in Germany, Belgium and Sweden, investors showed interest in sectors like pharmaceuticals, automobiles, technology, research and development, telecom, food and defence sectors.”

In Germany, companies like Samson, Continental AG, Innoplexus AG, Jack Technologies, GmbH have been invited to invest in Uttar Pradesh. German investors showed interest in investing in logistics, textiles, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, tourism and automotive sectors.

In Frankfurt, the delegation had visited the office of Germany’s leading mobility company Motherson Group and also met the CEO of Samson AG, which is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial valves and regulators.

In Belgium, investors from sectors like electric vehicles, solid waste management, textiles and apparel and food processing showed keen interest in Uttar Pradesh’s industries.

“Belgium’s Gemini Corporation is all set to establish a plastic recycling plant in Varanasi at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Belgian beverages companies have also been invited to set up distilleries, beverage and wine industries in the state. The delegation also held discussions on waste management with the country’s leading company Simpet Technologies,” said Nandi.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, the delegation stated that retail giant IKEA has expressed an interest in investing Rs 4,000 crore to open retail stores and malls in Uttar Pradesh and the company has been invited to participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023 as well. In Sweden, defence, textile, garment, food processing, automobile, solar energy, waste management companies have been invited for investment in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister said that Swedish arms manufacturer Saab has also expressed its desire to set up a weapons plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Nandi said, “During out roadshow, while investors showed interest in different sectors, large-scale investment proposals were received for sectors like defence, film city, automobiles and waste management.”