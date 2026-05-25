A family trip to see Taj Mahal, 16-year-old’s zipline request, then tragedy

A 16-year-old boy died after plunging 45 feet from a zipline ride in Agra when the pulley lock allegedly snapped, with police registering an FIR against the owner and manager over serious safety lapses.

A 16-year-old boy fell 45 feet to his death during a zipline ride at Agra Chaupati, when the pulley lock allegedly snapped.

Police said the zipline malfunctioned just moments after Kunal Agarwal had set off, causing him to fall barely 10 feet from the starting point.

Kunal, a resident of Firozabad, had travelled to Agra with his parents for a family outing. After visiting the Taj Mahal, the family was preparing to return home when Kunal repeatedly urged them to let him try the zipline attraction at Agra Chaupati, a popular adventure zone, in Tajnagri Phase-2.

Police said Kunal was excited as he stepped onto the zipline platform, while his parents and younger brother stood a short distance away watching him. Seconds after he set off, a video shows the teenager suddenly plunging from the height, hitting a platform, before falling to the ground.