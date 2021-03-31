Woman gangraped in front of husband, 1 arrested: Agra Police

A case was lodged against the three at the police station concerned under IPC sections for gangrape and robbery.

A 19-year-old woman in Agra district has accused three men, two of them acquaintances, of raping her in front of her husband and filming the incident. One of the accused has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday evening when the woman was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle. According to the complaint, the accused intercepted the couple.

“In Agra district, a woman has accused three persons, including two acquaintances, of gangraping her in front of her husband. She has also alleged that the accused assaulted the couple and robbed them of Rs 10,000 cash along with some jewellery. Senior police officials, including woman officers, have conducted an inspection of the crime scene. Police have lodged an FIR and have arrested a 27-year-old man,” said a senior police official.

He added, “She said in her complaint that the accused filmed the incident on their mobile phone. A medical examination of the woman was conducted and we have recorded her statement under CrPC provisions.”

A case was lodged against the three at the police station concerned under IPC sections for gangrape and robbery.

“The woman had complained about the robbery on Monday evening on our helpline number. Later, she reported the alleged gangrape on Tuesday afternoon when she came to the police station concerned,” said the IG.