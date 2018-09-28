Agra: Scheduled Caste panel chief’s kin hurt after man sets house on fire

The accused in the case, caught on CCTV camera, was identified as Sanjay Sharma, an old friend of the house’s owner Kamal Kumar. He has been arrested. (Representational Image/File) The accused in the case, caught on CCTV camera, was identified as Sanjay Sharma, an old friend of the house’s owner Kamal Kumar. He has been arrested. (Representational Image/File)

An infant suffered burn injuries in a fire set allegedly by someone who held a grudge against his father, in Agra on Thursday. The victim is related to national commission for scheduled caste chairperson Ram Shankar Katheria.

The child is admitted to a private hospital while his parents and grandparents suffered minor injuries. The accused in the case, caught on CCTV camera, was identified as Sanjay Sharma, an old friend of the house’s owner Kamal Kumar. He has been arrested.

“What we have understood so far is that Sharma was upset after Kamal said he couldn’t lend him money. On Thursday, around 1.30 am, Sharma came to Kamal’s house in Sector 11 of Awas Vikas Yojna colony and set it on fire. The fire spread and soon covered the whole house. The child, his parents and grandparents were present in the house at the time,” said SSP Amit Pathak. “In the CCTV footage of the incident we could see Sharma taking out fuel from his scooter and pouring it on the walls of the house before lighting it up. Fire tenders were called in but before they were able to douse the fire, everything was burnt to ashes. A dog of the house died in the fire.”

The SSP said the accused had burn marks on his arm.

Station officer (SO) at the Sikandra police station, Ajay Kaushal said that an FIR has been registered against Sharma for number of charges including attempt to murder, extortion and house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.

